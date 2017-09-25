Contempt of court, disturbing the peace and other recent arrests

On September 23, 2017, Rodney Rigby, a 62-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court and failure to appear in Court in Carroll County by Officer Josh Pinkard with the assistance of Carroll County Sheriffs Office.

On September 21, 2017, Jonathan Roundtree, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license on Hwy. 12 East by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On September 21, 2017, Gabriel Gale, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Chase Voyles.

Other recent arrests:

On September 20, 2017, Monica Brown, a 31-year-old black female, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Old Vaiden Road by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On September 20, 2017, Shaketa Erving, a 27-year-old black female, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Old Vaiden Road by Officer Casey Pounders.

On September 19, 2017, James Short III, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbing the peace on West Street by Capt. Chris Busbea.

On September 16, 2017, Jamarius Whitcomb, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and improper equipment on West North Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 16, 2017, Marquita Lewis, a 32-year-old black female, was arrested for no driver’s license and improper equipment on West South Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 15, 2017, Jonathan Easterling, a 21-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and driving without headlights on James Meredith Drive by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 15, 2017, Callie McElroy, a 30-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On September 15, 2017, Roy Stewart, a 63-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on South Wells Street by Office Kenneth Barron with the assistance of Attala Sheriffs Office.

On September 14, 2017, Brandy Dunn, a 40-year-old white female, was arrested for contempt of court by Cody Williams with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriffs Office.