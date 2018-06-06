Contempt of court, possession of marijuana and other recent arrests

On 6-5-2018, Lakesha Mullins, 29 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 6-5-2018, Carmesha Veneable, 23 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 6-4-2018, Shelby Blankenship, a 23 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia on Coleman Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 6-3-2018, Jimmy Johnson, a 74 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 6-3-2018 Uche Barber, a 39 y.o b/f from Memphis, was arrested for no driver’s license and no insurance on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

Other recent arrests:

On 6-3-2018 Yvette Johnson, a 49 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for open container on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 6-2-2018 Kelli Tower, a 63 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license and no insurance on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Hooker.

On 6-2-2018 Reginald Gregory, a 30 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 6-2-2018 Jan Overstreet, a 63 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk at Attala Baptist E.R by Captain Charles Pender.

On 6-1-2018 Christina Cain, a 31 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of controlled substance (Felony) on Lee Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On 6-1-2018 Jamey Hutchison, a 30 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Lee Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On 5-31-2018, Robert Day, a 60 y.o b/m from Benton, was arrested for contempt of court by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 5-31-2018, Fredrick Miller, a 55 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for petit larceny by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 5-30-2018, Jeremy Chestnut, a 32 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 5-30-2018, Danielle Forrest, a 27 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court on St Matthews Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 5-30-2018, Elizabeth Shuler, a 22 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a Vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and no driver’s license on St Matthews Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 5-29-2018, Jessica Pope, a 27 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a Vehicle on North Jackson Street by Chief Herbert Dew.

On 5-29-2018, Coy Kitchens, a 24 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Walmart by Officer Robert Rushton.