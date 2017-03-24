County officials urge residents to sign up for Code Red Weather Alerts

With spring time being a prime time for severe weather in Mississippi, Attala County officials are urging residents to sign up for Code Red Weather Warnings.

The warnings will send users phone calls, text messages, and/or email alerts for tornadoes, flash floods, and other emergencies.

According to Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend, the Code Red system is used by a number of counties throughout the state.

During the March 20 meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors, the board approved funding to continue the service.

The free service is available by a link in the top-right corner of the homepage at Attala County.net.

To sign up, click the banner and then follow the instructions by filling out your name, address, and phone number. There are also options available to add additional phones and email addresses.

For more information on the Code Red Weather Warnings, call 662-289-5322.