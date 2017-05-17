County progressing on new facilities for court and sheriff’s office

Work is continuing on two new building projects for Attala County.

The building that will house the Attala County Justice is currently being renovated.

The courtroom and offices will be located in the former Holmes Community College Attala Education Center near the hospital.

The rear section of the building will have additional office space that could be used by a business or group separate from the justice court.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is also working on its new facility.

The department moved to its new location at 102 Ridgewood Circle in mid April, but Sheriff Tim Nail said there is more work to be completed before the building will be finished.

Nail said he hopes to have work finalized in time for an open house in June.