County Supervisor Injured in Crash on 19 South (Video)

Breezy News has learned that the driver of a truck involved in a crash on Highway 19 South on Monday afternoon was District 1 Supervisor Bobby Lindsay. According to radio transmissions at 3:54 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on Highway 19 South near the microwave tower. Units arrived on scene to find a white dump truck with a loboy trailer that had left the roadway and struck several large trees. The driver needed assistance exiting the vehicle because of the debris around the truck. Supervisor Lindsay was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical attention. There has been no word on his condition. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.