Crash at 35 and 19 Sends One to Hospital

At 6:45 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a two vehicle MVA at an intersection Attala County residents know very well, highway 35 and 19.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found one lane of traffic blocked by the damaged autos.

MedStat transported one person to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.