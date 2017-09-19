Credit Management Workshops coming set for Thursday

Operation HOPE, a non-profit organization that provides financial literacy empowerment and economic education to youth and adults, is hosting two workshops in Kosciusko on Thursday, September 21.

These are great opportunities for job-seekers or those currently employed to adopt sound practices and bolster their financial literacy.

Upon completion of the initial session, participants are eligible to FREE one-on-one coaching sessions.

To RSVP, or if you have any questions, email Ruth McKinney at ruth.mckinney@operationhope.org.

Two sessions, on Thur 9/21:

*9:30am-12:30pm at Regions Bank

*5:30-8:30pm at Kosciusko Attala Partnership