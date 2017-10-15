The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the American Cancer Society will be “Cruisin for a Cure.”

Throughout the month, a pink sports car will travel to local schools and businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston counties to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ For A Cure campaign by the American Cancer Society, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Central Tire Service, Ivey Mechanical, South Group Cox Agency, The Citizens Bank, Central Signs, Baptist Medical Center Attala, First Financial Bank, Easy Street Furniture, and Moore’s Pharmacy.

Cruisin For A Cure Schedule of Events through October 6

Monday, Oct. 16: The Citizen’s Bank (11 – 1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Winston Academy (9:00 am)

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Ivey Mechanical (11 – 1)

Thursday, Oct. 19: Leake Academy

Friday, Oct. 20 –



See highlights from throughout the week with the Cruisin For A Cure photo gallery.