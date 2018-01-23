Home » Local » CTC announces Star Students

CTC announces Star Students

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced Star Students for the second -nine weeks grading period.

Top: Ivan Ballesteros – Automotive Service Technology, Laken Milner – Health Sciences, Tanner Reeves – Welding, Destyni Thompson

Bottom: Hannah Keith – Digital Media, Laken Keith – Career & Technology Exploration, Rennard Greenlee – Construction Technology, Jacob McCrory – Career Pathways, Kendrioun Boatman – Agriculture

 

