The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced Star Students for the second -nine weeks grading period.
Top: Ivan Ballesteros – Automotive Service Technology, Laken Milner – Health Sciences, Tanner Reeves – Welding, Destyni Thompson
Bottom: Hannah Keith – Digital Media, Laken Keith – Career & Technology Exploration, Rennard Greenlee – Construction Technology, Jacob McCrory – Career Pathways, Kendrioun Boatman – Agriculture
One thought on “CTC announces Star Students”
Gail Rawson says:
Congrats to these students!!!!