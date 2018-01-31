CTC program earns national certification

The Automotive Service Technology program at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech has become NATEF certified.

This certification ensures that the automotive service program has a training program that is aligned to meet today’s “real world” needs. To become certified, the automotive service program was evaluated on the highest instructional standards set by National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

Students that complete the two year program will have the knowledge to become a highly skilled, entry level technicians.

Pictured are Mr. Tony Holder-CTC Director, Ethan Hodges-Automotive Service student, Greyson Bell-Automotive Service student, and Mr. Gerald Simmons-Automotive Service Instructor.