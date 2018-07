Josh Rudisill, second year automotive service student from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center, just returned from Skills USA competition in Kentucky. Students from all 50 states, as well as Guam and Puerto Rico competed.

Josh competed in the hands-on and written automotive service competition.

Special thanks to Franks Chevrolet for providing transportation in 2018 GMC Canyon and Mr. Gary Brown for a monetary donation.