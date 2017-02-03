CTC students and faculty celebrating Career & Technical Education Month throughout February

Students and faculty at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.

This year’s tagline is “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow!”

CTE month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college and career ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields.

There are 131,461 high school students and 23,346 post-secondary students enrolled in a CTE program across the state of Mississippi.

CTE programs in Attala County help to ensure that students are equipped with the skills needed to successfully enter the workforce.

Activities scheduled to celebrate CTE month include 9th grade student tours from Kosciusko, Ethel and McAdams High School, CTE teachers discussing programs on “Good Morning Kosciusko,” and recognition of nontraditional students enrolled in Career Tech programs.

For more information about the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center, call 662-289-2689 or visit the center’s website and/or Facebook page.