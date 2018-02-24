CTC students compete in district contest

Skills USA Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center participated in the Region II competition at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorehead, MS this week.
The following students will move on to compete in the State competition in April:
- Quiz Bowl: 1st place – Cole McLean, Dakota Black, Blake Mullen, Jett Crosby
- Extemporaneous speaking: 1st place – Ashlyn Lepard
- Job Interview: 3rd place – Kyahndrea Rainey
- Opening/Closing Ceremony: 2nd place – Kristen Lindsey, Rodesha Woolie, Ivan Ballesteros, Wyatt Dias, Zeke Fraizure, Greyson Bell, Erubiel Garcia
- Automotive Service Technology: 3rd place – Josh Rudisil
- Structural Welding: 3rd place – Jacob McCrory
- Welding Fab: 1st place – Justin Nunn, Reed Patton, Jordan Ables
- Cabinet Making: 1st place – Timothy Thompson
- Prepared Speech: 2nd place – Zach Gant
- Related Technical Math: 3rd place – Tanner Reeves
- Job Skills Demo A: 1st place – Blayne Spears