CTC students participate in “Adopt a Stream” program

Students from the Kosciusko -Attala Career Tech Center participated in the Adopt a Stream Program sponsored by the Mississippi Wildlife Federation (MWF) and the MS Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

This semester, agricultural students were already learning about why and how to protect air, soil, wildlife, and water.

To reinforce this lesson in stewardship, Mr. Kenneth Georgia partnered with Ms. Debra Veeder from the MWF to host a water quality field day.

Ms. Veeder brought with her the “Enviroscape,”a table top model of a landscape that utilizes soil, rain, oil, and wastes to illustrate how erosion, run-off, and contamination occur.

The demonstration sparked classroom discussion about how farming, construction, processing, and human activity could become potential sources of pollution.

Afterwards, the class traveled to the Natchez Trace to explore and conduct water quality testing in Myrick Creek. Temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity (clarity) were tested prior to collecting macroinvertebrates, which helped indicate whether the water quality was good, fair or poor.

Pupils successfully used this hand-on approach to discover that the creek was healthy. Mr. Georgia and Ms. Veeder encouraged students to motivate other youth to become good stewards of our precious natural resources.