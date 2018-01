Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech students in the Welding II and Career Pathways Experience programs recently toured Taylor Machines in Louisville.

Students were given a guided tour by Mr. Chuck Odom and also given information about the hiring process as well as information about the history of the company.

Students that toured were Reed Patton, Jacob McCrory, Blake Mullen, John Bayne, Hunter Chennault, Savanna Frazier, Jon Deason, Justin Nunn, Austin McDaniel, Clint Sisson, and Dakota Black.