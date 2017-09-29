CTC students visit Nissan and local funeral home

Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech students from the welding, construction, automotive service, and career technology exploration classes recently toured the Nissan plant in Canton.

Students were given information concerning job opportunities, hiring procedures, and given a complete tour of Nissan.

Alos, Health Science II students visited Culpepper Funeral Home to learn about Funeral Planning.

Pictured are: (back l to r) Mr. Terry Culpepper, Jaylon Holman, TJ Hutchinson, Paige Dendy, Natalie Howell, Kaleigh Myer, John Marc Sims, (front l to r) Curt Pope, Mackenzie Alford, Madeline McCown, Anna Claire Blaylock, Ke’Anda Landfair, Katie Daves, and Robriana Clark.