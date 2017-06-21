Culpepper Funeral Home Gets New Facility

Terry Culpepper is excited to announce the new location of Culpepper Funeral Home. For many years Culpepper Funeral Home has been located on E. Adams Street in downtown Kosciusko. Recently, Terry bought the old Grace Fellowship Church building on Highway 35 North. This will be the new location of the Funeral Home. The facility has a social room, hospitality room, Chapel, two State rooms, and a nursery. The inside remodel has recently been completed. The outside remodel is getting underway. Terry told breezynews that he hopes to have the new facility open in August.