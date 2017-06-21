Terry Culpepper is excited to announce the new location of Culpepper Funeral Home. For many years Culpepper Funeral Home has been located on E. Adams Street in downtown Kosciusko. Recently, Terry bought the old Grace Fellowship Church building on Highway 35 North. This will be the new location of the Funeral Home. The facility has a social room, hospitality room, Chapel, two State rooms, and a nursery. The inside remodel has recently been completed. The outside remodel is getting underway. Terry told breezynews that he hopes to have the new facility open in August.
5 thoughts on “Culpepper Funeral Home Gets New Facility”
Theresa rawson says:
Congrats on your upcoming move. I’m sure it will be extremely nice.
Sue Leonard Nowell says:
Congratulations Terry! Ironic in a way that it will be my final stop considering that when we moved here in 1978 from Canton, it was because of the Ford dealership located there.
Becky R. says:
Congratulations Terry and staff. Looking forward to seeing the new facilities.
Bit Belk says:
Congratulations Terry! I look forward to seeing your new place; I know it will be nice.
Eloise Nowell says:
I’ve been told that your old facility was built by my Aunt Mable Woodall. Sounds like you have upgraded to a fine facility with a nursery even!