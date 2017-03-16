Cycling safety signs go up on Natchez Trace thanks to Gary Holdiness Fund (audio)

Signs promoting cycling safety are being added to the Natchez Trace Parkway thanks to the efforts of the Gary Holdiness Cycling Fund.

The signs are a joint project between the Parkway, the Gary Holdiness Cycling Fund, and the Bikes, Blues and Bayous (BBB) ride in Greenwood to promote safety for all motorists traveling the Natchez Trace.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Parkway and local cycling clubs met to commemorate the beginning of the project.

“We are putting these up the complete 444 miles of the Trace…” said Donna Holdiness. “…it is just educating the motorists that the cyclists may take the full lane and reminding them that this is a bike route.”

Others joining Holdiness for the event were Tour D’Attala member Al Chadick, Bikes, Blues and Bayous (BBB) Chairman Richard Beattie, and Parkway Ranger Jane Allen.

Also on Wednesday, Beattie presented a $4,930 check to Donna Holdiness on behalf of Bikes, Blues, and Bayous, the state’s largest cycling event.

“It’s a donation to the Gary Holdiness Cycling Fund to do the work that they do through the Natchez Trace Parkway Association to promote bicycle and motorist safety on the Trace,” said Beattie.

The signs are expected to be placed every 20 to 23 miles on the Parkway.

Dr. Gary Holidness was a cycling enthusiast that was killed on May 6, 2012 while biking on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The Gary Holdiness Cycling Fund was established to honor his love for cylcing and help make the Natchez Trace Parkway a safer environment for cyclists.

Audio: Richard Beattie, Donna Holdiness