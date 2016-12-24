Dance group provides for those in need

A local dance group has made an effort this Christmas to provide for those in need.

The Blue Diamond dance club from the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls club recently provided families in need with clothes and toys for Christmas.

The group practices physical fitness through dance and exercise and holds performances at club sponsored sporting events. The team is coached by Fernesha and Nicole Prince.

The group would like to thank the following members of the community for their help and support: Walmart, Central Tire Service, Arthur Newell, Officer Bobby Land, Officer Gregg Collins, Officer Martin Roby, and Chief of Police Herbert Dew.