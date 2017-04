Journey Cummins, the 9 month old daughter of Tara and Ryan Cummins, has recently been diagnosed with Kidney Cancer. Friends of the Cummins’ family will be hosting “Dancing For Journey.” This event will be held Friday, May 5th at Barrister’s Hall on the Court Square in Kosciusko. Tickets are $30 for two. All proceeds will go directly to the Cummins Family in order to aid Baby Journey in her fight against Kidney Cancer. For more information call Tasha Grantham at 601-479-0036.