Darren Milner named new Executive Director of Kosciusko Attala Partnership

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is pleased to announce the hiring of Darren Milner as its new Executive Director.

Darren, a native of Kosciusko, holds a BBA in Marketing from Mississippi State University and brings over 19 years of Marketing and Communications experience to the position.

His major responsibilities will include the overall administration and management of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) in pursuit of KAP’s mission, goals and objectives.

“Kosciusko was a great place to grow up and it’s where my family calls home” said Milner. “I am excited to work with the community and every individual who has and will be investing in the future of Kosciusko and Attala County.”

Darren is married with two children, a member of First Baptist Church, serves as Secretary of the Kosciusko Attala Tourism Board, enjoys coaching little league baseball and is very active in the community and Kosciusko High School Softball.

“We are excited about Darren and what he brings to our organization, “said Tim Cook, Chairman, KAP Board of Directors.” His many years of business marketing experience and a sincere passion for our community will help Darren lead the KAP both now and into the future.”

For more information, please call 662-289-2981 or visit www.kapartnership.org.