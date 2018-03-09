Daylight Savings – Spring Forward This Weekend

This Sunday at 2 a.m., your clocks will jump ahead one hour, the start of more evening sunlight for months to come.

But no matter what the time change tells you, Daylight Saving Time is implemented for a reason. The tradition of springing forward and falling back is overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation and is rooted in saving energy.

Daylight Saving Time was first used in World War I and World War II. But the U.S. didn’t implement a nationwide Daylight Saving Time standard, the U.S. Department of Energy said, until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966. In 2007, the federal government expanded Daylight Saving Time, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, in order to reduce energy consumption. Daylight Saving Time now accounts for about 65 percent of the year.

However, not everyone agrees it offers energy saving benefits. Some studies claim the time switch saves energy on lighting but is surpassed by usage increases for heating and air-conditioning.