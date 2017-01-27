Deputy Injured During ACSO Operation (Video)

In an update to the story Breezy News brought you on Thursday of a search warrant that took place in Kosciusko. Sheriff Tim Nail said at approximately 2:30 pm his department, with assistance from the Kosciusko Police Department, served a search warrant at 103 Landrum Street. During the execution of the warrant Investigator Steven Teague sustained a laceration to his left arm. Teague was transported to Baptist-Attala by Private vehicle and then to Baptist in Jackson. Teague has been treated and released. One person was taken into custody. 30 year old Calvin Carter was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Carter is being held in Leake County Detention Center. No bond has been set.

Sheriff Nail said other arrests his department has made include: