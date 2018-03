Dessert Theater is returning for two Kosciusko for the second year in a row.

This year’s Dessert Theater will be held Thursday, April 19 at Kosciusko Middle Elementary beginning at 6:00 pm.

The Kosciusko Junior High Drama Class will perform “Junie B Jones is not a Crook.”

Admission is $2 foo adults and $1 for students.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.