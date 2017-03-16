Diseased fox found inside Kosciusko City Limits

The City of Kosciusko has been dealing with a fox problem.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said two foxes have been caught and two have been killed inside the city limits in the past week.

Two of those foxes were tested.

One was sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Pearl and tested positive for distemper. The other was tested at the Attala County Health Department and it tested negative for rabies or any other disease.

According the MS Board of Animal Health, these animals are not dangerous to humans, but could be dangerous to pets that have not been vaccinated.

“Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease common to dogs and other wild animals around the area,” said Dr. Stephen Rea. “Clinical signs of affected animals may include respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms. As the disease progresses, neurological signs become more apparent, which could lead to seizures, tremors, and possible paralysis. With the widespread distribution of affected foxes being found within the community, it is essential to vaccinate domestic pets to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The city recommends residents make sure all pets have the necessary vaccinations in order to prevent this disease from spreading.

If you see a fox in the city limits, contact City Hall at 662-289-1226 or the Police Department at 662-289-3131.