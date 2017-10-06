Disturbing the peace, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On October 4, 2017, Nolan Gentry, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Second Avenue by Officer Kenny Barron.

On October 4, 2017, Otis Bolton Jr., a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for trespassing on Second Avenue by Officer Kenny Barron

On October 2, 2017, Deantra Nances, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana on Lee Street by Lt Martin Roby.

On October 1, 2017, Timothy Potts, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court, public drunkenness, and disobeying a police officer on James Meredith Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On Ocotber 1, 2017, Carasmine Fleming, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and contempt of court on North Jackson Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On September 30, 2017, Leonard Beard, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), and speeding on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 29, 2017 Rebecca Smith, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing, shoplifting, and contempt of court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Casey Pounders.

On September 27, 2017, Orlando Gentry, a 30-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license 2nd on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On September 26, 201,7 Ilaysha McTiller, a 28-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court, no insurance, speeding, and suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Officer Casey Pounders.

On September 26, 2017, James Levy, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and suspended driver’s license on Cannonade Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 26-2017, Lanetria Jamison, a 28-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 43 North by Officer Casey Pounders.

On September 25, 2017, Fredrick Forrest, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On September 23, 2017, Rodney Rigby, a 62-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court and failure to appear in Court in Carroll County by Officer Josh Pinkard with the assistance of Carroll County Sheriffs Office.

On September 21, 2017, Jonathan Roundtree, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license on Hwy. 12 East by Lt. Mac Burrell.