Division championship on the line tonight for Whippets

The Kosciusko Whippet softball team will play for the region championship Tuesday night.

The Whippets are taking on the Knights of West Lauderdale.

The game will be the second meeting of the season between the teams. West Lauderdale won the first match-up 1-0 on April 4 in Collinsville.

The Whippets would not only earn the region championship with a win tonight, but a first round bye in the MHSAA playoffs.

A loss would send the team on the road Friday, April 21 to face Tishomingo County.

Tonight’s games will be played at 5:00 and 6:30.

Admission is $5.