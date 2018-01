Dixie Youth Baseball registration will be held from Monday. Feb. 1 – Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Registration forms can be found at the Hugh Ellard Park office from 7:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday.

Forms can also be picked up on from 8:00 – noon on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The cost is $75/player and $140 for two or more.

Contact Todd Ables at 662-289-7932 for more information.