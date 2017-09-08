Domestic violence and other recent arrests

On September 3, 2017, Daniel Minshew, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.

On September 1, 2017, Lonnie Campbell, a 44-year-old white male, was arrested on an MDOC warrant.

Other recent arrests:

On August 24, 2017, Michael Rone, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for 2 counts of petit larceny.

On August 23, 2017, Billy Leach, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family.

On August 23, 2017, John Evertett, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

On August 23, 2017, Taylor Evans, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license, no insurance and no seat belt.

On August 20, 2017, Jimmy Young Jr., a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for drug trafficking.

On August 20, 2017, Robert Lewis, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

August 17, 2017, Anthony Jones, a 52-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunk.