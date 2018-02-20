Domestic violence, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On February 17, 2018, Sammy Moore, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence on Maple Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On February 17, 2018, Jessica Wynn Rush, a 33-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in Court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On February 16, 2018, Amy Shane, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting (1st offense) on North Jackson Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 16, 2018, James Larabel, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain David White.

On February 16, 2018, Julia Rawson, a 29-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in court on West Heaven Drive by Officer Robert Hooker.

On February 16, 2018, Daiqhuin Tolar, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence (2nd offense) by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 15, 2018, Jenny Pollard, a 22-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 15, 2018, Travis Thurman, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license, no insurance, and failure to appear in court on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

Other recent arrests:

On February 14, 2018, Jimmy Hill, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for the sale of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance (one count) on North Wells Street by Investigator Greg Collins. During this arrest, one Ford F-250, one Ford F-150 and approximately $900.00 in cash was seized. Mr. Hill is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $110,000.00 bond.

On February 14, 2018, Lawrence Greer, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for disregard for traffic device and suspended driver’s license on Goodman Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On February 13, 2018, Justin Wade, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and no seat belt on Highway 35 South by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 12, 2018, Eric Halderman, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On February 11, 2018, James Riley, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 10, 2018, Daniel Jones, a 23-year-old white male was arrested for trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 10, 2018, Tina Jackson, a 27-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 10, 2018, Quilton Hall, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia on Peeler Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 9, 2018, Rodney Davis, a 40-year-old black male, was arrested for harassing phone calls by Captain Tommy Pender with the Assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 9, 2018, Therea Smith, a 52-year-old black female, was arrested for shoplifting (first offense) on North Natchez Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 8, 2018, Toby Ellington, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for seat belt violation and no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 8, 2018, Lonnie Patrick, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and false identifying information on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Ethan Pettit, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief on East Jefferson Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Renisea Hall, a 27-year-old black female, from was arrested for disturbing the peace with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.