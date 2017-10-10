Domestic violence, simple assault, and other recent arrests

On October 9, 2017, Daiqhuin Tolar, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence, public profanity, and disobeying a police officer on West Adams Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.
On October 8, 2017, Dwayne Lewis, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court at McDonald by Officer Josh Pinkard.
On October 7, 2017, Marcus Cole, 52-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault and public drunk at Westwood by Officer Nathan Linkins.
On October 06, 2017, Jayson Brown, a 36-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and DUI on West Adams Street by Officer Kenny Barron.
On October 4, 2017, Nolan Gentry, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Second Avenue by Officer Kenny Barron.
Other recent arrests:
On October 4, 2017, Otis Bolton Jr., a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for trespassing on Second Avenue by Officer Kenny Barron
On October 2, 2017, Deantra Nances, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana on Lee Street by Lt Martin Roby.
On October 1, 2017, Timothy Potts, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court, public drunkenness, and disobeying a police officer on James Meredith Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.
On Ocotber 1, 2017, Carasmine Fleming, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and contempt of court on North Jackson Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.
On September 30, 2017, Leonard Beard, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), and speeding on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.
On September 29, 2017 Rebecca Smith, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing, shoplifting, and contempt of court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Casey Pounders.
On September 27, 2017, Orlando Gentry, a 30-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license 2nd on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.
On September 26, 201,7 Ilaysha McTiller, a 28-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court, no insurance, speeding, and suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Officer Casey Pounders.
5 thoughts on “Domestic violence, simple assault, and other recent arrests”
Fortunate Not To Live There Any more!! says:
This list shows how well of a job our local policeman are doing, but it also show the sad state of affairs the city of Kosciusko is in, in regards to drugs, crime, and mischievous by the people who live there. What a shame and what a sa tarnish it places on the town as a whole.
KOis more know for the lack of jobs and more for the crimes committed there now days.
Longtime Resident says:
Not critizing your post “Fortunate” but since you live in a place where there’s no crime and no unemployment maybe we all might like to move there.
Praying for our town says:
I’m with you Longtime Residence, I want to move wherever Fortunate lives now. And I’m not knocking what was said because it’s true. You don’t hear of all the things happening in KO that are happening in KO. It’s sad
Troubled says:
It’s troubling to see Kosy as it is now. Discipline from parents out window. Check in at hi school. Kids in vehicles before school, earrings in boys ears, dropped britches, kids in halls cussing and dealing drugs. Dress code out window!! handbook doesn’t mean a thing. No respect for teachers. I guess I’ve lived too long. I see things when picking up grandchild.
djbrown says:
CONCERNED/TROUBLED
I agree with all Troubled; I am concerned that we don’t seem to be aware of what’s going on around us. We are stuck in this eddy-biddy box. There no discipline and respect in the schools, because there is none wherever, the sleep at night, no rules to follow. The parents are listening to the same foul lyrics in their music that the children are – so they approve. Watching the same murderous programs on the internet, television the movies. This world is participating in (WARS, about 40 worldwide) and AMERICA is participating in RUMORS of wars. This world is suffering from EARTHQUAKES, HURRICANS, MUDSLIDES, CALIFORNIA IS BURNING…read the signs. Weather we are a Christian or not IT IS WRITTEN. And we need to come together. I live right outside KOSCIUSKO, AND IT’S THE WHOLE COUTY. PRAYER IS ABOUT THE ONLY THING I KNW TO DO NOW. 😊britches?