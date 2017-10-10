Domestic violence, simple assault, and other recent arrests

On October 9, 2017, Daiqhuin Tolar, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence, public profanity, and disobeying a police officer on West Adams Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On October 8, 2017, Dwayne Lewis, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court at McDonald by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On October 7, 2017, Marcus Cole, 52-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault and public drunk at Westwood by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On October 06, 2017, Jayson Brown, a 36-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and DUI on West Adams Street by Officer Kenny Barron.

On October 4, 2017, Nolan Gentry, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Second Avenue by Officer Kenny Barron.

Other recent arrests:

On October 4, 2017, Otis Bolton Jr., a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for trespassing on Second Avenue by Officer Kenny Barron

On October 2, 2017, Deantra Nances, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana on Lee Street by Lt Martin Roby.

On October 1, 2017, Timothy Potts, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court, public drunkenness, and disobeying a police officer on James Meredith Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On Ocotber 1, 2017, Carasmine Fleming, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and contempt of court on North Jackson Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On September 30, 2017, Leonard Beard, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), and speeding on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 29, 2017 Rebecca Smith, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing, shoplifting, and contempt of court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Casey Pounders.

On September 27, 2017, Orlando Gentry, a 30-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license 2nd on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On September 26, 201,7 Ilaysha McTiller, a 28-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court, no insurance, speeding, and suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Officer Casey Pounders.