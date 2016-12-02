Downtown Kosciusko transforms into a winter wonderland (Slideshow)

Downtown Kosciusko fully embraced the Christmas spirit Thursday night with the second annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Residents filled the streets on the west side of the square as GG Holmes, Community Director for the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, lit the tree around 5:30 pm.

Following the tree lighting, a community choir filled the street with Christmas carols while families enjoyed hot chocolate, soup, and chili.

The Kosciusko High School Big Red Band closed out the night with its annual Christmas Concert on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.