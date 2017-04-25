Drama students talks Dessert Theater during GMK (audio)

Students with the Kosciusko Junior High School Drama class stopped by “Good Morning Kosciusko” Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Dessert Theater.

Sarah Grace Armstrong and Crystal Armstrong, along with teacher/director Laura Leigh Adams, appeared on the show to discuss the play and other details about the event.

This year’s Dessert Theater will be held Thursday, April 27 at Kosciusko Lower Elementary beginning at 6:00 pm.

Dessert will be provided by Sassy Sisters Catering.

Admission is $2.

Hear the complete interview in the audio link below.

Pictured: Crystal Armstrong, Sarah Grace Armstrong, Mrs. Laura Leigh Adams