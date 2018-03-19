Drama teacher talks Dessert Theater during GMK (audio)

Chelsea Harthcock, drama teacher at Kosciusko Junior High School, appeared on “Good Morning Kosciusko” Monday morning to talk more about the upcoming Dessert Theater.

This year’s Dessert Theater will be held Thursday, April 19 at Kosciusko Middle Elementary beginning at 6:00 pm.

The Kosciusko Junior High Drama Class will perform “Junie B Jones is not a Crook.”

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

Audio: Chelsea Harthcock