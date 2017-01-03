Drive by shooting leaves one dead in Leake County – suspect arrested

A man has been charged with murder after a shooting involving a shotgun in Leake County Thursday night.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Department says Charles Justin Myers is facing a murder charge after killing Matthew Bishop of Carthage. Police say Bishop was shot in the head with a shotgun while driving.

According to witnesses, there were five men in a car driving south on midway road. Police say one of the men in the car shot Bishop in the head as they were driving.

Myers is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.