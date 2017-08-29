DUI and other recent arrests

On August 25, 2017, Tyrell Allen, a 30-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license on North Natchez Street by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On August 25, 2017 Amber Gardner, a 23-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in court at Walmart by Captain Bobby Land.

On August 25, 2017, Dwayne Lewis, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for disobeying a police officer by Investigator Greg Collins.

Other recent arrests:

On August 24, 2017, Eric Bell, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance on North Natchez Street by Lt. Mac Burrell.

On August 24, 2014, Ottis Bolton, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunkenness on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Kenny Barron.

On August 23, 2017, Simona McCool, a 49-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in court on West Adams Street by Officer Kenny Barron with assistance from the Attala County S.O.

On August 23, 2017, Daiqhuin Tolar, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and disregard for traffic device on Clark Road by Officer Chase Voyles.

On August 23, 2017, Leonard Carter, a 55-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunkenness and public profanity on East South Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On August 22, 2017, Rachel James, a 40-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.