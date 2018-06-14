DUI, Domestic violence, and other recent arrests

On June 6, 2018, Kimberly Scott, a 39-year-old black female, was arrested for possession of controlled substance.

On June 2, 2018, Brittnay Castens, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for felony taking of a motor vehicle.

On June 2, 2018, Marcus Fleming, a 32-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana and public drunk.

On June 1, 2018, Christina Cain-Harmon, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and contempt of court.

On June 1, 2018, Phillip Fuller, a 41-year-old white male, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.

On May 31, 2018, Debra Scott, a 25-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting.

On May 29, 2018, Coy Kitchens, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

On May 27, 2018, Christopher Davis, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license.

On May 25, 2018, Devonta Skinner, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for felony taking of a motor vehicle.

On May 25, 2018, Lauren Gove, a 25-year-old white female, was arrested for petit larceny.

On May 24, 2018, Deshonder Dunn, a 39-year-old black female, for was arrested for public drunk.

On May 23, 2018, Phillip Dallas, a 60-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault.

On May 19, 2018, Shawintavis Fleming, an 18-year-old black male was arrested for aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

On May 19, 2018, Christopher Simmons, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

On May 16, 2018, Precious Profit, a 19-year-old balck male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

On May 16, 2018, Chylan Williams, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in vehicle.

On May 12, 2018, Johnny Greer, a 46-year, was arrested for burglary of a house.

On May 12, 2018, Brandolynne Ellard, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

On May 11, 2018, James Hutto, a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for driving with suspended license and no insurance.

On May 11, 2018, Devontae Merritt, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for two counts possession of a controlled substance (felony).

On May 11, 2018, Shendell Riley, a 43-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

On May 9, 2018, Stacia Banks, a 20-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing.

On May 9, 2018, Jonathan Guerrero, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.

On May 9, 2018, Ashley Reel, a 22-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing.

On May 4, 2018, Michael Phillips, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, and littering.

On April 30, 2018, Christopher Hill, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence and weapon possession by a felon.

On April 29, 2018, Miranda Moore, a 23-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny.

On April 24, 2018, Phillip Cummings, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for 2 counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.