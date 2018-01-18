DUI refusal, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests

On January 14, 2018, David Andrew Rawson, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI refusal and improper equipment on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

In January 14, 2018, Candice Gates,a 25-year-old black female, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and speeding on Huntington Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On January 12, 2018, Melvin Cook, a 67-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Lucas Street by Officer Cody Willimas.

Other recent arrests:

On January 11, 2018, Uche Barber, a 38-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court by Officer Nathan Linkins on Allen Street.

On January 10, 2018 James Blake Rice, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for uttering forgery (misdemeanor) by Investigator Greg Collins on Aponaug Road.

On January 9, 2018, Jonathan Burrell, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for uttering forgery (misdemeanor) by Officer Nathan Linkins with assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

On January 9, 2018, Sandra Gardner, a 48-year-old white female, was arrested for uttering forgery by Officer Josh Pinkard with the Assistance of Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On January 9, 2018, Michael Kyle, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and disregard for traffic device on Highway 12 by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On January 5, 2018, Calvin Skinner, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court, careless driving, no driver’s license, and DUI refusal on Highway 35 South by Captain Mark Gilmore.