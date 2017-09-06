DUI, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On September 3, 2017, Betty Fletcher, a 59-year-old black female was arrested for DUI (1st refusal) on West Jefferson Street by Officer Devante Lewis.

On September 2, 2017 Alexis Fletcher, a 30-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of marijuana on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 2, 2017, Lakeshya Erving, a 30-year-old black female was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Officer Casey Pounders.

On September 1, 2017 Shawn Raney, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Lt. Martin Roby.

Other recent arrests:

On August 31, 2017, Daniel Hurren, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for shoplifting and disobeying a police officer on East Adams Street by Capt. Chris Busbea.

On August 31, 2017, Melvin Moore, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia on East Adams Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On August 31, 2017, Sharon Pilgrim, a 32-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting on Veteran’s Memorial Drive by Officer Cody Williams.

On August 29, 2017, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny by Officer Chase Voyles.

On August 28, 2017 Marcus Cole, a 52-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and weapon possession by a felon at Westwood Apartments by Officer Casey Pounders.

On August 28, 2017, Robert Norwood Jr., a 46-year-old white male, was arrested for public drunkenness on Hwy. 12 West by Officer Devante Lewis.