DUI, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On December 26, 2017, Michelle Teague, a 44-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI, careless driving, no insurance, seatbelt, and suspended driver’s license on North Natchez Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On December 24, 2017, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 22, 2017, Lakesha Mullins, a 29-year-old black female, was arrested for no driver’s license on East Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On December 22, 2017, Bertha Evans, a 52-year-old black female, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 22, 2017, Lillie Ball, a 49-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court and shoplifting at Walmart by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 22, 2017, Tristan Ables, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI and careless driving on Washington Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On December 21, 2017, Danyel Banks, a 19-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court on Gilliland Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On December 21, 2017, Jan Overstreet, a 63-year-old white male, was arrested for disobeying a police officer at Baptist Attala E.R by Officer Cody Williams.

Other recent arrests:

On December 20, 2017, Brooke Brown, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested for leaving the scene of accident on Old Vaiden Road by Officer Chase Voyles.

On December 19, 2017, Nafataurus Riley, a 37-year-old black female, was arrested for disobeying a police officer and shoplifting on 2nd Ave by Officer Chase Voyles.

On December 19, 2017, William McKinley, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on 2nd Ave by Officer Devante Lewis.

On December 19, 2017, John Cooks, a 44-year-old black male, was arrested for shoplifting on 2nd Ave by Officer Devante Lewis.

On December 18, 2017, Brooke Brown, a 32-year-old white female, was arrested for possession marijuana at Walmart by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 16, 2017, Xavier Bell, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and possession of marijuana in a vehicle on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.