Emergency Crews Respond to Nursing Home Fire

At 8:07 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire were dispatched to the Attala County Nursing Home for a report of a fire. The caller said that it was located in the laundry room. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and noted smoke coming from the building. Nursing home staff along with city officers started evacuating the residents from the home. Firefighters quickly located the fire coming from a garbage can in the laundry room and extinguished the flames. No damage was sustained to the building and all patients were returned to their rooms. No serious injuries were reported.