Emergency Dispatches: April 1, 2017

At 5:15 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were dispatched to the 300 block of Union Street for a report of a shed fire. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the shed almost completely on the ground. Units found that the fire had also spread to a property line fence. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Two juveniles were transported to Baptist-Attala for treatment of minor burns. It is believed that the juveniles were playing with matches near gas that was in the shed. Kosciusko Fire will be continuing the investigation.

At 7:11 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to Highway 14 West for a report of a one vehicle MVA. Units arrived on scene to find one car had left the roadway striking a tree. First responders notified medics that they had one patient complaining of neck and back pain. The patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. All units cleared the scene at 7:45 pm.