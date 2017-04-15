Emergency Dispatches: April 15, 2017

At 12:04 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 43 South near Thomastown. The caller said a black Mercedes had flipped. Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that an air unit was called to transport one patient to a Jackson hospital for medical treatment. MedStat unit four transported two patients by ground to UMC for medical treatment. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

At 12:55 pm Attala Deputies, The Natchez Trace Park Rangers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a report of an MVA on the Natchez Trace near Mt Salem Road. The caller said a vehicle and motorcycle had collided. Units soon found that the accident took place in Choctaw County. Units continued on to the scene to assist.