At 7:38 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Golf Course Road near the Golf Course. The caller said there were no injuries that a car just ran into a ditch.
At 7:40 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on 9 North involving a log truck. Units arrived on scene and reported there was no traffic blockage that the truck was off the roadway. No injuries reported.
One thought on “Emergency Dispatches: April 2, 2017”
Shirley says:
So sad that y’all did not post anything about the sex offender March 31. What id it had been your child or grandchild molested, would you had posted anything. You should be posting to help these little innocent children. Shame on you breezy. What is so special about
Dewey Hone. He was arrested in Texas for prostitution in 2015, look it up. It didn’t take me long to find it. People are already asking why breezy did not post this information. Why don’t you explain to the people why it was not posted. Is Johnny Boswell still the owner. Maybe he will give tell the people why???