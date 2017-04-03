Emergency Dispatches: April 2, 2017

At 7:38 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Golf Course Road near the Golf Course. The caller said there were no injuries that a car just ran into a ditch.

At 7:40 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on 9 North involving a log truck. Units arrived on scene and reported there was no traffic blockage that the truck was off the roadway. No injuries reported.