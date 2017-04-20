Emergency Dispatches: April 20, 2017

At 2:30 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the South Natchez and West South intersection. No injuries were reported.

At 6:40 pm Attala Deputies,The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers, MedStat EMS alonf with Attala Fire and Rescueresponded to an MVA on Highway 12 Wesst near Horne’s Grocery. Units arrived on scene andreported that the westbound lane was blocked. MedStat transported on patient to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.

At 8:00 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were called to the Attala County Nursing Home for a fire alarm. Units arrived on scene and notified Dispatch that they had smoke coming from the laundry room.