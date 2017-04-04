Emergency Dispatches: April 4, 2017

At 3:30 pm Kosciusko Police were called to East South and South Natchez Street for a report of a minor two vehicle accident. The caller said on auto had fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

At 3:54 pm Attala Deputies were called to a report of a B&E at a residence on Highway 43 North.

At 8:41 pm Attala Deputies, Carmack and Friendship Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Atta Road 3231 for a report of a structure fire. Unit 12 arrived on scene and notified responding units that no one was home and they had a fire in what appeared to be the living room. Units soon reported that the fire was contained at 9:02 pm.