At 2:25 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on the Courthouse Square in front of Kosciusko Water and Light. No injuries were reported.

At 2:58 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Veterans Memorial Drive near Thomas Vision. Units arrived on scene and reported one lane of traffic was blocked. No injuries were reported.