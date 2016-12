At 9:33 am Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on the 600 block of Lucas Street for a report of a B&E.

At 11:48 am Kosciusko Police were called to South Huntington. The caller said a vehicle had ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

At 2:05 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to Highway 35 South at the Highway 19 intersection for a report of a two vehicle MVA. No injuries were reported.