At 3:02 pm Attala Deputies, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to Highway 35 north near Carmack Fish House for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a vehicle had ran off the roadway. Carmack Volunteers arrived on scene and canceled responding units stating there were no injuries.

At 3:07 Kosciusko Police were called to McDonald’s for a report of a food drive off.