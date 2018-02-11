Emergency Dispatches: February 11, 2018

At 1:11 p Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Patrol,MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and rescue were dispatched to Highway 35 south for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located approximately 4 mile from the city limits. Emergency personnel arrived and stated that the airbags were deployed and the driver was still in the car but was not entrapped. A second accident was report on 35 south at 1:26. No word on injuries in either accident.

At 4:48pm Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4116 and 4192 for a report of a stolen skidder. County investigators said there were tracks left by the John Deere 648. The owners were going to wait until deputies arrived to follow the tracks.